Nubank Lana Promoo which guarantees cash back on purchases made on Amazon Prime

Taking advantage of this period before Black Friday, Nubank announced a new promotion for customers who subscribe to Amazon Prime. According to fintech, purchases from the e-commerce giant can guarantee up to R $ 50 in cashback.

The promotion is already active and is valid for users who buy for the first time from the Amazon website or who make their first purchase within the last 12 months.

Another important detail is that the consumer has to pay for the Prime subscription and the purchase with the Nubank card to be able to access the cashback, which is limited to R $ 50.

Nubank also provides an example for those who are still in doubt:

If the product costs $ 20, for example, you will receive $ 20 back on the invoice. If it costs R $ 50 or more, you will receive R $ 50.

If you qualify, the promotion started on November 18 and will run until December 25. Additionally, it is valid for purchases made through the Amazon website or app, and the cashback must appear within 60 days on the Nubank invoice.

Customers who subscribed to Amazon Prime before November 30, 2020, with their Nubank card linked to the Prime subscription, and who have never made any purchases on amazon.com.br – or who made their last purchase more than 12 months.

More details can be found in the promotion regulations.