NATO Secretary General also expects pressure from Biden

Brussels (dpa) – According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, future US President Joe Biden will, like Donald Trump, insist on increased defense spending by European allies.

Outgoing President Trump had “his own style” and expressed his expectations of Europeans “quite clearly”. “But I am sure President-elect Biden will express the same expectation of European partners,” Stoltenberg told the Funke media group newspapers. However, it is certain that in Biden, NATO will have a “strong supporter of the alliance”.

Stoltenberg and Biden met on Monday for the first time since the Democrat was elected the next US president. Stoltenberg congratulated Biden on his electoral victory and told him he looked forward to working closely to further strengthen the connection between North America and Europe, the defense alliance later said.

Biden had assured the United States would continue to be obligated to NATO, including the Article 5 mutual assistance obligation, the senior decision-maker transition team said. of foreign policy. Biden wanted to work with Stoltenberg and the allies to ensure that NATO had the strategic direction and capabilities to strengthen deterrence and counter new threats such as climate change and threats to global health.

Under Trump, the relationship between the United States and NATO has been significantly damaged. Whatever the consequences, Trump has repeatedly raised doubts about whether the United States will meet its obligation to provide military assistance in an emergency. In addition, no announcements have been approved regarding the withdrawal of troops from Germany and, more recently, from Afghanistan and Iraq.

We now look forward to how Biden is positioning himself for the future of NATO’s training mission in Afghanistan. As Stoltenberg said in a speech to parliamentarians from the 30 alliance states on Monday, the alliance will make a decision on the prosecution at a meeting of defense ministers in February. Trump actually wanted to end the operation to support the Afghan government by May next year. He is counting on the peace talks negotiated by the United States between the Afghan government and the Islamist Taliban militants to succeed.

However, a number of allies have serious doubts about this and point out that the Taliban have not yet met the demands for a troop withdrawal. At the same time, however, they are neither ready nor able to continue the mission in Afghanistan without the United States. It began in 2001 following the terrorist attacks on the United States. Stoltenberg spoke to MPs on Monday in favor of staying in Afghanistan longer if in doubt. The country should not once again become a haven for terrorists, he said.

In an interview with the Funke media group, Stoltenberg again warned of the possibility of questioning the so-called 2% target due to financial pressure from the Corona crisis. This stipulates that the Allies annually spend 2% of their gross domestic product on defense purposes.

“NATO’s most important task is to prevent the Corona health crisis from turning into a security crisis. That is why we must continue to invest more, ”said the Norwegian. Threats and security challenges have not abated during the pandemic.

At the same time, in the debate on an independent European security policy, Stoltenberg warned against a weakening of NATO and the division of Europe. “The point is, the European Union cannot defend Europe.” American security guarantees, nuclear deterrence and the presence of American troops in Europe are “absolutely necessary for the defense of Europe”.

Previously, French President Emmanuel Macron launched a critical debate calling for “strategic autonomy” for Europe. “Any attempt to weaken the ties between North America and Europe will not only weaken NATO – it will also divide Europe,” Stoltenberg stressed.