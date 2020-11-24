The three Greenlandic glaciers Jakobshavn Isbræ, Kangerlussuaq and Helheim contribute most to the mass loss in Greenland. However, they alone contain enough ice to raise total sea level by four feet in the event that they should completely disappear (Full or full automatic, or by anglicism-completion or autocomplete, is a computer function that allows the user to determine the amount of information limit that he …).

Glacier calving front. © Xavier Fain, IPI



An international team used historical photographs to calculate the amount ice lost from these glaciers between 1880 and 2012. During this time the temperature mean value the atmosphere had increased by approx. 1.5 ° C in these regions. Scientists estimated that the glacier Jakobshavn Isbræ had lost a mass a total of about 1518 gigatons (or 1012 kg) during this period between 1900 and 2012 the Kangerlussuaq glacier lost 1,381 gigatons and the Hellheim glacier only 31 gigatons. This loss of mass led to a rise in sea level of 8.1 mm in the 20th century.

The current modeling results indicate that in the IPCC worst-case scenario (RCP 8.5) the loss of mass of these three glaciers could contribute to a rise in sea level (the term sea covers several realities.) 9.1 to 14.9 mm until 2100.

In this scenario, temperatures in Greenland could have risen by 8.3 ° C in 2100 (compared to the average value of the temperature between 1986 and 2005) due to the amplification polar, about five to six times as high as between 1880 and 2012. Based on their results, the researchers therefore estimate that the ice loss from the three glaciers could actually significantly exceed the current projections for this scenario.

Find out more:

Khan et al. 2020, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-19580-5

