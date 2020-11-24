A galaxy severely deformed by gravitational lenses

This image from the NASA / ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the galaxy LRG-3-817, also known as SDSS J090122.37 + 181432.3. The galaxy, the image of which is distorted by gravitational lensing, appears as a long arc to the left of a cluster of other galaxies.

ESA / Hubble & NASA (The National Administration for Aerospace (“Administration nationale de l’Aéronautique et de l’Espace”), better known under the abbreviation NASA, is the agency …), S. Allam et al



The gravitational lensing effect (gravitational lenses distort the image we get of an astronomical object like a galaxy) occurs when there is a large distribution of matter (matter is the substance that makes up any body with a tangible reality. Its three most common states are solids , Liquid state, gas state. Matter takes up space …), such as a galaxy cluster (A galaxy cluster is the association of more than a hundred galaxies connected by gravity. Below 100 we speak more of …) is located between the earth (Earth is the third planet in the solar system in order of increasing distance from the sun and the fourth in increasing size and mass. This is the largest and most massive of the four …) and a distant source of light. Since space is distorted by large masses, the trajectory (The trajectory is the line that is described by any point of a moving object and in particular by its center of gravity.) Made of light (light is l ‘all electromagnetic waves that are for visible to the human eye, ie in wavelengths from 380 nm (purple) to …) of the object (in general the word object (from the Latin objectum, 1361) denotes an entity defined in a three-dimensional space that has a precise function and which can be identified by a …) In the background is curved (In geometry the word is curve or curved line) denotes certain subsets of the plane of usual space (e.g. lines, segments, etc.), while it spreads and shows a distorted image. This effect was predicted by the theory of relativity (This article deals with the theory of relativity over the centuries. In physics, the term relativity comes from Galileo. Einstein’s work made it an important field of research. Study so much …) General of Albert Einstein (Albert Einstein (born March 14, 1879 in Ulm, Württemberg and died April 18, 1955 in Princeton, New Jersey) is a physicist who was successively German and then stateless..).

Powerful gravitational lenses offer the possibility of studying the properties of distant galaxies. The Hubble Space Telescope (The Hubble Space Telescope (HST) is a telescope that orbits at an altitude of about 600 kilometers. It makes a full revolution of the earth every 100 minutes. It is named in l honor of …) is in fact able to resolve arcs created by gravitational lenses. In addition, a gravitational lens causes the object in the background to be magnified, making it possible to observe objects that are far too far away and too faint to be examined directly. Hubble therefore uses this magnification effect to examine objects beyond what can normally be seen with the sensitivity of its mirror (a mirror is an object with a sufficiently polished surface that an image can be formed on it by reflection and is designed for this purpose . It is often a …) primary diameter of 2.4 meters (in a circle or sphere the diameter is a line segment that passes through the center point and is delimited by the points of the circle or sphere. The diameter is too the …) that captures some of the most distant galaxies mankind has ever observed.

