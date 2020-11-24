Countries agree on rules for Christmas and New Year

Berlin (dpa) – The prime ministers of the federal states have agreed on uniform contact rules for Christmas and New Year.

In the period from December 23 to January 1, meetings of a household with family members not belonging to the household or people outside the household up to a maximum of ten people may be made possible, depending on a plan joint resolution of the Länder for consultations with the Chancellor presented Tuesday to the German Press Agency in Berlin. Angela Merkel (CDU) this Wednesday. Children up to 14 years old are exempt.

According to the national newspaper, the current partial lockdown is to be extended until December 20. With an incidence “well” below 50 new infections per 100,000 population in seven days and if other conditions are met, countries should have the opportunity to deviate from it.

Prime ministers advocate strict contact restrictions from December 1 – there should be special regulations for Christmas and New Years. “Private meetings with friends, relatives and acquaintances should be limited to one’s own home and to another household, but in any case to a maximum of five people “, indicates the draft resolution. Children up to 14 years old are exempt.

In principle, government leaders are calling on people to quarantine themselves in their homes for several days if possible before the Christmas holidays. “This can be supported by the Christmas school holidays which could be postponed from December 19, 2020”, continues the draft decision. With self-quarantine, the risk of corona infections in the area around the celebrations should be kept as low as possible.

Heads of state in federal states want to ban New Year’s Eve fireworks from public places and busy streets to avoid larger groups. “The responsible local authorities determine the places and streets concerned”, indicates the draft decision. Basically, it is “recommended” to avoid the New Year’s Eve fireworks at the end of the year – however, a sales ban is not foreseen.

Employers want to ask the premiers for their support around Christmas. They need to check if the business premises could be closed due to a corporate vacation or a generous home office solution from December 23 to January 1. The objective is to implement the “Stay at Home” principle at the national level.

In schools in areas with significantly more than 50 new infections per 100,000 population in seven days, at the will of the federal states, a mask requirement should also apply in the classroom from the seventh grade. In “special infection hot spots”, therefore, there should be “more extensive measures for lesson design”, for example hybrid lessons, in addition to final grades.

The ruling mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller (SPD), is convinced that the states will agree with Merkel on an extension of the crown rules. The joint proposals on which the prime ministers have agreed constitute a good basis for discussion with the Chancellor. “I also think on this basis – there may still be two or three changes – but we really have a very closed situation that we want to implement together,” Müller said in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”.

Today around noon there will be further negotiations between the heads of the state chanceries and the head of the chancellery, Helge Braun (CDU). It is expected that a document will be drafted later today, on the basis of which a consultation with Merkel will take place on Wednesday.