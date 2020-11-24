“Image”: Meeting with Löw before the DFB Presidium meeting

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – Even before the summit of the German Football Association discusses the future of the national coach on December 4, there should be a small reunion with Joachim Löw, according to “Bild” .

According to information from the DFB daily, President Fritz Keller (63) and First Vice-President Peter Peters (58) are participating in the conversation. On December 4, an analysis of the most recent 0: 6 in Spain and the “overall development of the team over the past two years” by DFB director Oliver Bierhoff is scheduled.

The controversial Löw (60) should have time to deal with the situation in a fundamental way. “Sportsman, to analyze the causes of the clear defeat of Seville. And personally, to face your own disappointment, ”the DFB announced the day before. It is only after this meeting of the Presidium that the association “will provide information on the results of the discussions and the next steps at the appropriate time”.