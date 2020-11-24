Do you suffer from insomnia? A book has arrived that contains fall asleep stories for adults only

They are comfortable stories that help the reader to sleep peacefully and teach the principles of mindfulness.

You can now order for home.

It’s called “When Nothing Happens” and is an adult-only bedtime storybook. The work of the American writer Kathryn Nicolai, author of a podcast of the same name, is published in Portugal this Tuesday, November 24.

They are “cozy stories that both help the reader have peaceful sleep and teach mindfulness principles so that waking hours become sweet and serene,” the book’s synopsis describes.

It is a way to calm the mind before going to sleep. The stories take place in a fictional city. “As the nameless and genderless narrators count their days, they evoke the comfort that each of the four seasons has to offer and gently soothe the reader until sleep arrives.”

The Suma edition of Letras has 312 pages and is available for 17.91 €.

