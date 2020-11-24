Trump kicks off transfer process

Washington (AP) – After weeks of hanging, the transition from the government of current Donald Trump to US President-elect Joe Biden can begin in the United States.

Trump said on Twitter that he asked authorities and his employees to cooperate with Biden. Not long before, the responsible authority had ranked GSA Biden as the clear winner and at the same time said that it had made this decision independently. This gave the Democratic team access to ministries, agencies and confidential government information, as well as millions of dollars in salaries and other expenses, ahead of the inauguration in January.

Trump continues to refuse to admit defeat in the November 3 election. He claims the victory was stolen from him by massive electoral fraud. More than 30 lawsuits brought by his lawyers have already been dismissed by the courts. Trump has made it clear that he wants to keep fighting and that he is confident of victory again. Nonetheless, he recommended that the GSA and its team, “in the best interest of the country”, “do what needs to be done”.

Before the official start of the transition process, Biden announced who he would like to fill key positions in his future government. He appointed his longtime adviser Antony Blinken as Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Ministry of Homeland Security is believed to be headed by exiled Cuban Alejandro Mayorkas. Former Secretary of State John Kerry is expected to become special climate envoy to the White House National Security Council. According to corresponding media reports, Biden also wants to put ex-Fed chief Janet Yellen as head of the Treasury – as the very first woman.

Biden’s team linked personal details to a pledge of multilateral cooperation in times of crisis. “Historical challenges require new historical approaches,” Kerry explained in a video. The new US administration will bring the world together to tackle challenges that no country can tackle alone.

Since Biden was proclaimed the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 7 by U.S. media, he has been zealous for action, but his hands are largely tied due to Trump’s stance on the blockade. In the United States, preparations for a change of power usually begin immediately after the election of a new president.

Every day is precious: the power of the American president is unprecedented, it must be fully operational from day one, especially in matters of national security. As the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, he is responsible for a good 1.3 million soldiers and has the codes to authorize the use of nuclear weapons in an emergency. The president and his government are responsible for a budget of nearly five trillion US dollars (4.2 trillion euros).

In the period of transition, the president must not only constitute his cabinet, but also quickly fill thousands of positions in the White House, ministries and authorities. About 1,200 personal data must be approved by the Senate.

Biden’s transition team now has access to more than $ 6 million from the treasury. In addition, its employees are now officially allowed to communicate with government officials, which they were previously denied and which has led to the active use of informal channels.

Biden had condemned Trump’s blocking stance as “completely irresponsible” and warned that, among other things, it could delay the containment of the coronavirus and result in even greater casualties. More than a quarter of a million people have died since the start of the pandemic – in absolute numbers, more than in any other country in the world.

Biden’s team hailed the end of the blockade on Monday as “a necessary step to start addressing the challenges our country faces.” In meetings with current government officials, measures taken in the Corona crisis will be discussed in the coming days and an overview of national security concerns will be obtained.

The orderly handover of official business (“transition”) after a presidential election has been enshrined in law for almost 60 years. In doing so, Congress wanted to ensure that Americans could always count on a functioning government. “Any disruption caused by the transfer of government business could lead to results detrimental to the security and well-being of the United States and its citizens,” said 1963 in support of the law.

Even before the election, there were concerns that Trump was hampering the transition to a new administration. The 74-year-old had given no assurances that he would accept the election result, nor had he wanted to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power. The New York Times reported that on Monday prominent employees told him the handover had to begin. Trump had also been told he didn’t have to use the word “give up” in his mouth.

The unusually long suspended game after the November 3 election was also the result of the large number of postal votes that had been cast mainly due to the pandemic. It wasn’t until four days later that the American media – as usual in the United States – declared Biden the winner based on their own polls and votes. The last time George Bush Sr. was elected after a single term was in 1992.

The American president is elected only indirectly by the people. Voters’ votes determine the composition of the electoral college, which then elects the president in December. A candidate needs a majority of 538 voters to win – Biden has 306 voters behind him. Its inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

States are currently officially confirming election results. After the important state of Michigan officially confirmed Biden’s victory on Monday, Emily Murphy, head of the General Service Administration (GSA), forwarded the decisive letter to Biden, published by the CNN news channel. The pressure on Murphy, who was nominated by Trump, had recently increased significantly. In the letter, which is a formality in normal election years, she defended herself against accusations of not having named Biden earlier as the obvious winner by “fear or nepotism.”