Defensive concerns and calculation games: RB Leipzig “final” in Paris

Leipzig (dpa) – The success of the first leg was a little surprise, a rehearsal would be a real highlight.

RB Leipzig is enough today (9 p.m. / Sky) at Paris Saint-Germain with a draw to win the direct comparison with the champions of France. For this, RB must resist the expected whirlwind of attacks from stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

OFFENSIVE SHOW: Thomas Tuchel wants to win with all his might with PSG. Therefore, the 47-year-old coach will likely have four offensive stars. In addition to returnees Mbappé and Neymar, Angel Di Maria, who won the first leg, and Moise Kean are expected in the starting lineup. “The team must play bravely forward,” said Tuchel, who also spoke of a “group final”. To protect himself, he will order his main player Marquinhos from midfielder to central defense and will also have two other defensive midfielders.

DEFENSE CONCERNS: Defense is currently a concern at RB, according to coach Julian Nagelsmann “on the last groove”. National players Lukas Klostermann and Marcel Halstenberg are absent in Paris, the use of Nordi Mukiele is questionable. Benjamin Henrichs is slowing down again with knee problems, and defensive boss Dayot Upamecano recently made some unknown mistakes.

RETURN HOME: Ibrahima Konaté started the trip to Paris with great impatience. For the Leipzig center-back, it’s a trip home. “It’s like a home game for me. I was born in Paris, my friends and my family are all fans of PSG, ”said the 21-year-old. His coach Nagelsmann praised him as one of the “best center-backs in the Bundesliga”, who is slowly getting back on track after a long break after injury.

CALCULATION GAMES: If Leipzig actually wins a victory in Paris, the arithmetic should begin. After all, it is clear that RB only needs one point to come back to the round of 16 if Manchester United win over Istanbul Basaksehir in the side match. If the British fail again and / or RB doesn’t win, pretty much anything can happen in the group.

ONCE NAGELSMANN: The duels between Nagelsmann and his former teacher Tuchel have so far gone almost exclusively to the PSG coach. So far there have been three Bundesliga duels between February 2016 and May 2017, when Nagelsmann was still in charge of Hoffenheim and Tuchel Borussia Dortmund in 1899. Nagelsmann celebrated his only victory so far with RB in the first leg. November. The coaches themselves don’t see their meeting as a personal duel, but instead put the teams first.