BVB hopes for preliminary ruling against Bruges

This weekend BVB was the big winner of the Bundesliga matchday. The upward trend is now expected to continue in the Champions League. If striker Haaland is as good as in Berlin against Brugge, the round of 16 would be tight.

Dortmund (AP) – Borussia Dortmund are keen to seize this opportunity and make a preliminary decision on Matchday 4 of the Champions League group play.

With a victory this Tuesday (9 p.m. / DAZN) over Club Brugge, the round of 16 would be within reach of the championship leaders. After the 5-2 Bundesliga victory the previous Saturday at Hertha BSC with Erling Haaland’s four-pack, the mood reigns. The first young star Youssoufa Moukoko, who could write football history again on Tuesday, also contributed.

INITIAL SITUATION: After the 1: 3 group start to Lazio Rome, there was a lot of rumbling. But in the meantime, thanks to the successes against St. Petersburg (2-0) and Bruges (3-0), the BVB has established a good starting position. The Revierclub leads the group F table ahead of the Italians (5 points) and the Belgians (4). Another win over Brugge could signify an early decision in the fight for the round of 16. “We didn’t start well, but we got along well. We have to continue there. We’re doing everything we can to keep the three points on Tuesday, ”defender Manuel Akanji promised.

STAFF: Lucien Favre is spoiled for choice. With the exception of the long-term injured Dan-Axel Zagadou, all professionals are available. Thomas Delaney, who was previously in pain, was also present during the last training session. Compared to the starting lineup on Saturday at Hertha BSC (5-2), coach Lucien Favre announced changes: “In Berlin, we decided on the freshness. But we will continue to shoot, it is necessary. To do ten games in 30 days is difficult. “It is likely that Jadon Sancho, spared in Berlin, and Giovanni Reyna, who was not replaced until the 77th minute, stormed from the start.

SPOTLIGHT: As before the match in Berlin, where Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest professional in Bundesliga history thanks to his brief stint, BVB’s exceptional talent was also at the center of attention ahead of the duel with Brugge. After all, he could set the next record just four days after his 16th birthday, replacing Céléstine Babayaro as the youngest player to play in the premier league. The Nigerian made his debut for Anderlecht 1-1 in Bucharest on November 23, 1994 at the age of 16 years and 87 days. However, coach Favre left the question of whether he would call Moukoko into the squad: “We are very busy up front. We have to wait for the final training. “

CORONA: A day before the game, BVB reported their third case of corona. Following his return from Cairo international matches against Egypt and South Korea, Brazil U-21 international Reinier tested positive. According to the association on Monday, the 18-year-old currently has no symptoms and is in home quarantine. All other tests performed by players and staff have given a negative result. Emre Can and Akanji, who have since recovered, have also been back with the squad for a long time.