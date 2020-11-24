Sports

Hygiene rules “almost in the DNA of cross-country skiers” |

rej November 24, 2020

Oberstdorf (dpa) – According to team boss Peter Schlickenrieder, some of the current rules of conduct in the Corona crisis have long been a practice for German cross-country skiers.

“For an endurance athlete like a cross-country skier, it’s also a disaster if the flu or a cold catches up with him at the wrong time,” said the 50-year-old. “We have always placed a very high priority on the subject of hygiene and disinfection.”

Schlickenrieder said that even a few years before the pandemic, the motto was to avoid crowds starting in September, “when the amount of training increases and the immune system becomes more vulnerable.” So it’s not the great innovation to have your bottle of disinfectant with you, to keep your distance and not to go to large crowds. It’s almost in the DNA of cross-country skiers. “Of course, the corona testing and organizational effort in the crisis is new. Cross-country skiers will start their World Cup winter on Friday in Ruka, Finland with a sprint competition.

