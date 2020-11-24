Partial lockdown likely until shortly before Christmas

Berlin (dpa) – In order to contain the corona pandemic, the partial lockdown in Germany is expected to be extended until shortly before Christmas.

Federal state ministers and presidents have agreed that measures, which were previously limited to the end of November, should initially be extended until December 20, as participants’ dpa learned. A final decision is due to be made on Wednesday when the country’s representatives meet Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU).

If the partial lockdown was extended, restaurants, leisure and cultural establishments closed since early November remained. In addition, strict contact restrictions would continue to apply. The measures aim to ensure a significant reduction in the number of new infections.

Stricter restrictions on contacts for private meetings and an expanded mask requirement in schools were also under discussion. It remained unclear whether anti-corona measures should still be extended for 14 days from December 20 if the infection rate does not drop significantly – or whether the course will be discussed again in mid-December. . It has also remained open whether there will be exceptions for areas with low infection counts – the criterion is less than 35 or less than 50 new infections per 100,000 population within 7 days and a downward trend.

The first ministers’ discussions lasted four and a half hours. Then it was about good advice. On Tuesday, there will be further negotiations between the heads of state chanceries and Chancellor Helge Braun (CDU) around noon. A document is expected to be drafted later today, based on which a consultation with Merkel will take place on Wednesday.

According to dpa information, skepticism has been expressed in national circles as to whether the Chancellor would be happy with the countries’ proposals. In those circles, the federal government was expected to want to impose tougher requirements for school regulations and Christmas requirements that federal states are unwilling to resolve. Merkel had failed in consultations a week ago with a proposal for more extensive contact restrictions and stricter rules in schools due to veto from federal states.

The Chancellor wants to make a government statement in the Bundestag on Thursday after consultations with the states, as announced by government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

The federal government has already pledged to extend November aid to provide financial support to businesses affected by the closures, as well as solo freelancers such as artists, if the partial lockdown is extended. It will probably cost billions more. “If we extend the Corona measures, the aid must also be extended,” said SPD boss Norbert Walter-Borjans of the Germany News Channel (RND).

In a document which served as the basis for Monday night’s deliberations and which was available to the DPA, it was said that the corona numbers had stabilized at a high level. But the all-clear cannot be given for a long time. “Because the number of infections is still too high in many places. The hoped-for trend reversal could not yet be achieved in November, so far only a “sideways trend” has been observed. “

CONTACT RESTRICTIONS: According to the newspaper, private meetings with relatives and acquaintances should be limited to one’s own household and one other household, but in any case to a maximum of 5 instead of 10 people. Children up to 14 years old are exempt.

CHRISTMAS: For holidays, an extension of the maximum number of people for indoor and outdoor meetings is suggested: According to this, reunions of a household with family members not members of the household or people outside the household should be possible up to a maximum of 5 or even 10 people. Children up to 14 years old should be exempted. It is still unclear whether the regulation should apply for the period from December 21 to January 3, i.e. also on New Years Eve, or only from December 21 to 27.

NEW YEAR: There were two alternatives to choose from, as the Union-led countries do not want to follow the demands of the SPD countries for a complete ban on New Year’s gluttony. Alternative 1: At the beginning of the year, the sale, purchase and lighting of fireworks are prohibited in order to relieve the relief of emergency and auxiliary personnel, to keep the capacities of the health system free and to avoid larger groups. Variant 2 includes a recommendation to avoid New Year’s fireworks. Hitting should be prohibited in busy squares and streets to avoid larger groups. Local authorities will regulate where this should be the case. The business magazine “Business Insider” reported that the federal states had agreed to option 2.

SCHOOLS: Federal states agree on the goal of keeping schools and kindergartens open for educational and socio-political reasons. However, it is still unclear what further steps should be taken. The countries led by the SPD want to impose a mask requirement in the classroom from the seventh grade. This should apply to “significantly more” than 50 new infections per 100,000 population in seven days. Schools without infection may be excluded. In order to avoid grouping of students, the start of classes must be staggered.

The countries led by the Union require in regions where the incidence is greater than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the premises of all schools and in secondary schools to wear a nose and mouth cover. In special infection hot spots, a change between classroom and home education should be introduced in schools for the upper grades. It remains to be seen whether the start of the Christmas holidays will be brought forward to December 21 in order to reduce the number of contacts before Christmas.

OBLIGATION TO MASK: The obligation to wear a nose and mouth cover, which applies to public transport or retail, must be extended according to the paper. In the future, according to the newspaper, it should also apply in front of retail stores and in parking lots. The same goes for all places open to the public in city centers, including outdoors, where people are either in confined spaces or not just temporarily. The determination of the place and the deadline should be the responsibility of the local authorities.

TRADE: The population is called to do their Christmas shopping on weekdays if possible.

HOMEOFFICE: Employers are urged to check whether businesses can be closed either through corporate vacations or generous home office solutions from December 21 to January 3, 2021 in order to be able to implement the “Stay at Home” principle at national scale.

HOSPITALS / CARE: The federal government wishes to provide 15 FFP2 masks per person for particularly vulnerable groups, such as patients in hospitals and residents of nursing homes, institutions for the elderly and disabled, for a small personal contribution to from early December 2020. In addition, 20 rapid tests per week are provided for each person requiring care.

UNIVERSITIES: Colleges and universities should generally switch to digital education – with the exception of lab activities, internships, practical training phases and exams.

RELIGION: The federal government and federal states want to seek dialogue with religious communities in order to reach agreements for religious services and other religious gatherings with the aim of reducing contact. It is important to avoid religious gatherings which have the nature of large events.

SOCIAL INSURANCE: The federal government stabilizes social security contributions at a maximum of 40 percent by covering additional financial needs from the federal budget at least until 2022. In this context, the federal government is examining how a stabilization funded by the Tax contributions to statutory health insurance could be set against the background of the high additional costs caused by corona.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach defends the planned extension and partial tightening of the state crown restrictions. Otherwise, the number of cases could not be sufficiently reduced before Christmas, “so an extension and a tightening is necessary”, he told “Augsburger Allgemeine”. To contain the pandemic, more needs to be done, especially in schools and in private meetings.

Federal government authorized healthcare representative Andreas Westerfellhaus insists that healthcare facilities continue to welcome visitors despite the current high number of corona infections. The residents of the house must decide for themselves whether they wish to receive visitors, he told “Passauer Neue Presse”. Sufficient medical protective equipment is there. “There is no longer a shortage.”

The German Association of Cities has spoken out in favor of step-by-step plans in schools in all countries as the infection rate increases. “It is important for cities that there is clarity, especially in their own federal state, when face-to-face lessons need to be reduced,” said city council chairman Burkhard Jung of dpa. Many cities are worried about the increase in infections and quarantine orders needed in schools.

“Cities want a good education for young people, even during the pandemic,” Jung said. “We want to keep schools open as long as possible. But we also need practical scenarios so that schools can respond appropriately to a high number of infections. “