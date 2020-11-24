iPhone 12 Pro Max: real-time battery test | This Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Apple introduced its new cellphones to the world at the start of the last quarter of the year, with a surprise, a compact model. Four variants were presented: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. We now have the two main ones, which have “Pro” in the name, to start the battery tests.

To form the sets, we have in common the Apple A14 Bionic platform, 6 GB of RAM, 128/256 GB of storage, 12 MP rear cameras (main, ultra-wide, TV) and 12 MP front camera, Wi connectivity -Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, IP68, NFC and 5G, in addition to iOS 14. On the other hand, they differ in the size of the screen, XDR OLED of 6.1 (Pro) against 6.7 inches (Pro Max ) and 2815 mAh battery for the smallest and 3687 mAh in the largest, the latter being the subject of our attention on this agenda to assess whether there has been evolution or involution of autonomy.

It should be remembered that in our official and standardized battery test, we run several popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, also leaving a standby time between cycles to monitor the battery. consumption in the background. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.

The applications present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:

6 minutes of use (each) – WhatsApp, Youtube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome; 1 minute (each) – Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5 and Injustice; 4 minutes of 3G / 4G calls; 2 minutes of use (each) – Facebook, Gmail and GMaps

To know if the new flagship of the apple is good on battery, just program to follow the battery life test of the iPhone 12 Pro Max in real time from 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24.

(updated November 23, 2020, 9:36 p.m.)