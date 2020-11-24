Galaxy Z Fold 2: real-time battery test | This Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Samsung introduced its new version of the Galaxy Z Fold foldable cell phone in early September, with improvements that show a much more mature design compared to the first generation. And those interested in Brazil were surprised by the start of sales here just weeks after the world event.

What does a R $ 14,000 foldable cell phone have to offer? OZ Fold 2 has a 6.23 inch Super AMOLED external display accompanied by a 7.6 inch (5: 4) 120Hz Dynamic 2X AMOLED internal display, 5G Snapdragon 865 Plus platform, 12GB RAM LPDDR5, 256 GB or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 10 MP selfie cameras and three 12 MP cameras (main, wide-angle, telephoto).

Complete the set with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging and 11W wireless charging, as well as reverse charging support. It brings facial recognition and digital sensor on the power button and Android 10 with One UI.

In our official, standardized battery test, we ran several popular apps, games, and services in timed cycles until the battery was completely depleted, also leaving standby time between cycles to monitor back consumption. -plan. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.

The applications present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:

6 minutes of use (each) – WhatsApp, Youtube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome; 1 minute (each) – Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5 and Injustice; 4 minutes of 3G / 4G calls; 2 minutes of use (each) – Facebook, Gmail and GMaps

Wondering if Samsung’s foldable model is a good battery? Plan to take the Z Fold 2 battery life test in real time starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24.

