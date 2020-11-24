The Iron Woman! League of Legends introduces Rell’s character in patch 10.25

League of Legends players have a new reason to celebrate. The game revealed new details about the character Rell. Known as “Iron Lady”, she will be introduced to the game in patch 10.25.

The champion who will be launched in the latest update of 2020 has appeared on LoL’s official Twitter account. She will be only 16 years old and will be a user of ferromancy. Check out some of the images below:

Rell would have been a guinea pig for some brutal Black Rose experiments, like improving his magical control over metal. She was classified as a criminal fleeing and kidnapping several kidnappers.

Due to her tragic past, the “Iron Lady” eventually became a living weapon, intending to destroy Noxus. His skills include Magnetic Storm, Shattering Strike, and Crushing Fall. The Brazilian title page even posted a few videos of the character in action. Check-out:

So far, it is not yet clear when Rell will be available for League of Legends players. The trend is that Riot will reveal more details about his arrival in the Champions Squad in the coming days.

It’s important to remember that the League of Legends: Wild Rift spin-off had already released the Champions List officially last week.

So, what were your thoughts on the new character LoL? Tell us in the space for comments.