Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti first leaked images with similar RTX 3070 design

However, attention must be turned to the next models in the line, which should arrive soon. One of the most anticipated is the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, speculated even before the announcement of the new cards, and which has just presented new leaks acquired by the site VideoCardz.

The Founder’s Edition variant of the RTX 3060 Ti can be seen in all its glory in the images released by the publication, but they are not visually surprising. Nvidia’s profitable new champion is expected to retain the same design as that of its more powerful sister, the RTX 3070, including the use of dual fans and the opening on the backplate.

The publication also had access to images of some custom models, specifically the AORUS Master from Gigabyte and the EX from Galax. More modest, the cards have a combination of 8-pin and 6-pin connectors, for an expected consumption of 200W. Interestingly, AORUS Master has another difference: six video ports, including 3 HDMI and 3 DisplayPort, which is unprecedented in the RTX 3000 family.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti should be made official in early 2021, with performance similar or even better than that of an RTX 2080 SUPER. Next to it, the RTX 3080 Ti should also be presented, thus complementing the novelties prepared by Nvidia to fight against the great advances made by AMD and its Radeon RX 6000 range in the GPU market.