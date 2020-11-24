Trump gives in in preparation for Biden to take office

Washington (AP) – US President-elect Joe Biden has access to government infrastructure in preparation for taking office.

Incumbent Donald Trump has instructed authorities to cooperate with Biden, as he announced on Twitter. The responsible authority had previously classified GSA Biden as the likely winner of the election and thus gave the Trump administration the green light to cooperate with the Democratic team.

Trump still refuses to admit defeat in the Nov. 3 election, claiming the victory was stolen from him by massive voter fraud. He made it clear that he would continue to fight and was once again confident in victory. However, more than 30 lawsuits brought by his lawyers have been dismissed by the courts.

The election result in Michigan, another important state, was also officially confirmed on Monday. Emily Murphy, head of the General Service Administration (GSA), sent a letter to Biden published by the CNN news channel. This will give Biden’s transition team, among others, access to $ 6.3 million, which is intended for the transparent transfer of official activities. At the same time, its employees are now officially allowed to communicate with government officials – something they were previously denied.

“Today’s decision is a necessary step to begin to address the challenges facing our country,” said a statement from Biden’s transition team.

The orderly handover of official business (“transition”) after a presidential election has been enshrined in law for almost 60 years. In doing so, Congress wanted to ensure that Americans could always count on a functioning government. “Any disruption caused by the transfer of government business could lead to results detrimental to the security and well-being of the United States and its citizens,” said 1963 in support of the law.

The US President is the most powerful man in the Western world – that is why the “transition” is so important. He must be fully operational from day one: he will be the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, be responsible for a good 1.3 million soldiers and have the codes to authorize the use of nuclear weapons in an emergency. He and his government will be responsible for a budget of nearly five trillion US dollars (4.2 trillion euros). The pandemic and economic crisis will also give the president little time to familiarize himself with the situation.

Newly-elected presidents use the two and a half months between voting and nomination to build their government team. It is not only a question of the cabinet, the secretaries of state and the heads of authority. Unlike Germany, for example, the president must also quickly fill thousands of positions in the White House, in government departments and in government. About 1,200 personal data must be approved by the Senate. An elected president must therefore start the endowment as soon as possible in order to implement his policy.

The November 3 election was followed by an unusually long suspended game. It wasn’t until four days later that the American media – as usual in the United States – declared Biden the winner based on their own polls and votes. The last time George Bush Sr. was elected after a single term was in 1992.

Biden arrived with victories in many states above the 270 electoral bar required to be successful. The American president is elected only indirectly by the people. Voters’ votes determine the composition of the electoral college, which then elects the president in December. A candidate needs the majority of the 538 voters to win. Biden is due to be sworn in on Jan.20.