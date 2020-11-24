Google Duo adds lipstick filter in partnership with L’Oréal for video calls

Google confirmed, last weekend, the arrival of another augmented reality filter in the Duo application. Video calls can now have lipstick effects, in partnership with L’Oréal Paris.

The filter makes it possible to put on the lips of the person a color similar to the classic red of the brand’s product. The search giant even posted a short video on its Twitter account to show the news. Take a look below:

As you can see, the result seems to have a precision that makes it difficult to know if it is real or not. The intention is that, due to the contact that individuals made virtually only during the coronavirus pandemic, there is no concern of applying lipstick before the video call.

So far, there is no certainty as to whether the resource will only be temporary or will come to the app permanently. But it’s important to note that the effects of other types have been present in the tool for some time.

The Google Duo can be downloaded or updated directly from the Play Store. The download link is available on the map below the text.

Did you like the new Duo filter in the partnership between Google and L’Oréal? Join us!