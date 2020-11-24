Corona: The head of the Council of Europe wants to protect women from violence

Due to the growing number of corona infections, people in many countries are once again called to stay at home. Experts fear that more people are now victims of domestic violence. And the danger is also hidden on the screen.

Strasbourg (AP) – The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, has called for better protection of women in the corona pandemic.

“Effective measures to prevent violence against women must be an integral part of the new lockdowns,” she told dpa ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25. Secure access to offers of assistance such as housing must be made possible and considered to be systematically relevant.

“We need to make sure that the new movement restrictions do not cause further suffering to women and children,” said Pejčinović Burić. Because lockdowns have proven to be a unique challenge for aid offers. Even though most of the current regulations are less stringent than in the spring, the national domestic violence helplines have again reported a dramatic increase in calls.

Pejčinović Burić spoke out in favor of supporting creative solutions. In some countries, for example, information for victims of domestic violence is provided in pharmacies. In some cases, travel to help facilities by public transport was free. Health workers and the police should also be given guidelines to identify victims of violence and assist them. “For example, by proactively reaching out to women who have already asked for help.” Even before the pandemic, it was difficult for women with disabilities or without apartments, members of a minority and migrants to obtain information on the subject. “We have to make sure their needs are met during the pandemic,” Pejčinović Burić urged.

According to a study by the United Nations organization UN Women, violence against women and girls on the Internet in the context of lockdowns and social distancing increased in the spring. Examples include threats of violence, unwanted dissemination of racist or sexual material during videoconferences, and unwanted reproduction of pornographic material at online events. But domestic violence has also increased around the world, according to UN Women.

There are similar statements concerning Germany specifically. According to Petra Söchting, head of the violence against women helpline, between April and early November there was an increase in counseling contacts of almost 20% – instead of around 850 consultations per person. week as in 2019, there are around 1000. However, the offer is also much better known. to become.