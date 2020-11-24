Best Action Camera (Steel Camera) To Buy | All cell phone guides

Highlighting each action camera

TudoCelular has prepared several guides to help you choose your next cell phone to buy, in addition to other cool electronics to buy. Of course, we cannot forget about action cameras, also called action cameras or simply action camera.

If you are into extreme sports, you should be looking for a good action camera to buy. Unlike the mirrorless and DSLR models we’ve mentioned in other guides, these seek to be compact, lightweight, and convenient to carry anywhere – in addition to offering a more advanced stabilization system.

Buyer’s Guide 06 Aug

Tech Jul 15

Our guide brings together more accessible models like the Xiaomi Action Camera, to more renowned models that offer more, but cost a lot more.

It’s always good to remember that our guide is organized by price, but at the start of the story the models are listed in order from best to worst.

Atrio Fullsport DC185

Quality action cameras are expensive in Brazil, but if you’re looking for a good option with a more affordable price, we start our guide by suggesting the Atrio DC185. It was developed with remote control and Wi-Fi, so you can connect the camera to your smartphone or tablet and control its functions, view images in real time and even import videos and photos without the need for a computer. .

It records videos at 3200 x 1800 at 30 fps or slow motion at a maximum of 90 fps. There is also the possibility of making time lapse videos. The maximum resolution of photos is 16 MP. Its 1150 mAh battery promises an average autonomy of 2 hours.

This model comes with a protective box to provide water resistance with a maximum depth of 30 meters. The remote control can activate functions up to 10 m away.

DJI Osmo Action

Have you heard of DJI? She is the queen of the stabilizer world and has now decided to enter the action camera market to compete with GoPro.

Osmo Action is a great alternative to Hero 7 Black. Its first big difference is the color screen on the front with 2.25 inches.

It comes out a bit more expensive than GoPro’s rival here in Brazil and doesn’t offer the streaming functionality. If that doesn’t matter to you, Osmo Action is a simpler-to-use camera with better battery life. It also has water resistance and survives up to 11 meters underwater.

GoPro HERO 8 Black

Didn’t like the GoPro Hero 7 because it’s an older model? We also have the newest generation on our list which can be found in national retail. Hero 8 greatly improves on what we saw well in the predecessor. It brings the second generation of Hypersmooth, the GoPro stabilization system.

The design has also evolved and now has water protection without the need for a waterproof case. The new model brings greater appeal to vloggers with the right to an accessory that comes with a microphone and even improvements to the lighting. The battery, which has always been the weakest in GoPro cameras, has not seen any noticeable change and continues to give up about 1 to 2 hours.

For those who already own the Hero 8, it might not be worth upgrading to the new one, but if you are looking for an action camera to buy, this is the darling of the moment to be quite complete and shoot great quality videos. and have effective stabilization.

Garmin VIRB X

The VIRB X action camera records high definition wide angle 1080p30 images, 12 megapixel photos at up to 10 frames per second and captures more of your action. It can be submerged up to 50 meters deep without a case, allowing you to capture cleaner and clearer sound.

Equipped with Garmin GPS, the G-Metrix allows you to track and overlay the speed, distance, height and intensity of the moment. It has multiple types of media for all types of use, providing high security even in the most drastic moments of your recordings.

The VIRB X is an older model and the price tag might seem high, but it can be an alternative for those who aren’t a GoPro fan.

GoPro Fusion

Is 4K too little for you? GoPro Fusion lets you shoot at 5.2K, bringing much more definition to your videos. Best of all, it’s capable of 360-degree recording. That way you won’t miss any of the action.

The stabilization system is the same as the brand’s other cameras and as expected it does a great job. The water resistance is more limited than that of the other models we mentioned, but still supports up to 5 meters deep.

As a minus point we can mention the large size and weight over rivals, but in exchange you get a bigger battery which can shoot twice the time of another GoPro.

Sony FDR-X3000 4K

Our guide’s closing is Sony’s most expensive FDR-X3000 on the list. It stands out for surviving up to 60 meters underwater with the case of the official brand.

Plus, it’s the one that offers the best battery life of all we’ve mentioned. There is an advanced sensor for filming in incredible quality and ZEISS lenses ensure the minimum possible reflection.

While the others, you need an external mic for quality sound, this one brings a more sensitive and effective noise canceling microphone to reduce wind noise. The downside is the lack of a screen to control functions.

GoPro Hero 9 Black

GoPro recently launched its new action camera, Hero 9 Black, in the domestic market. The new model is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, offering features like 5K recording, 20MP stills and a removable lens. The novelties, however, end up weighing on the price, which reaches fairly high levels.

In addition to the high recording resolution, Hero 9 Black also stands out for its HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilization system; the addition of a front color screen; an increase in its rear panel, which now counts with 2.27 “; and for its significantly larger battery, which promises to offer 30% more autonomy compared to Hero 8 Black.

Sony RX0 Mark II

Want the best GoPro Hero 8 alternative? Sony launched the second generation of its RX0 action camera last year, which has made several improvements and we now have a robust and fairly complete product. Of course, the Japanese wouldn’t charge cheap for this. Which makes the RX0 Mark II the most expensive model in our guide.

This model tries to do a lot of things. This is an action camera that doubles as a compact camera for photos, which can work in a multi-camera package and still brings great appeal to vloggers. What can be a little disappointing is its stabilization system less efficient than its rival, which costs less.

If you are looking for the action camera with the best image capture, this is the one to go for. It can record stunning photos and videos in any kind of landscape and lighting. Overall, this is a great camera, but the price will put a lot of people away.