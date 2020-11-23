Biden’s Message to Allies: America is Back

The future American president forms his cabinet. The new beginning is also expected to come to the world. Joe Biden promises to bring the country back to international agreements.

Washington (AP) – US President-elect Joe Biden has linked the announcement of the first candidates for key positions in the future government to a commitment to multilateral cooperation – and has also sent a signal to Germany.

“Together, we will bring the world together to tackle our common challenges – challenges that no country can tackle alone,” said a video posted by Biden on Twitter. The sentence is supported by a photo of the United Nations General Assembly’s session hall in New York, followed by a photo of Biden alongside Chancellor Angela Merkel. “America is back at the table,” the video continues.

Biden wants to turn the tide of American foreign policy under outgoing President Donald Trump. During the election campaign, he vowed to solidify relations with allies around the world and to bring the United States back into international agreements.