Intel Rocket Lake: New Leaks Strengthen March Launch and Support for Z490 Cards

While trying to survive the massive competition that rival AMD has placed in all segments of the market, Intel is gearing up for a slightly different 2021. The company is expected to start ditching 14nm lithography and launching its first desktop and server processors with a revamped architecture and the 10nm SuperFin process.

Departures 18 nov.

Releases 19 Nov

However, precisely because it still serves a good chunk of the market, the manufacturer has to choose to keep some of its lines at 14nm for a while. This is the case with the previously announced 11th generation Rocket Lake-S processors intended for the consumer market. Confirmed to arrive at the beginning of 2021, the new chips of the giant of Santa Clara promise a big jump in performance, even keeping the 14nm.





On the eve of their arrival on the market, the Rocket Lake family has just starred in another leak. Sources on the WCCFTech website have confirmed that the next Intel releases are due in March of next year, as old rumors have pointed out. Another welcome novelty previously speculated is compatibility with Z490 cards, current flagships of the 10th generation.

Intel Rocket Lake-S chips are expected to ship with up to 8 cores and 16 threads, up from the previous generation’s 10 cores and 20 threads, but compensates for the biggest architectural change from the second generation Sandy Bridge processors. In addition, the cores of Cypress Cove, which mix technologies from the Ice Lake and Tiger Lake architectures, promise instruction gains per clock well above 10%, a very significant jump.

Other new features include the long-awaited debut of PCI-E 4.0 connectivity on Intel processors, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 ports at 20Gbps speed, DDR4 3200MHz memory, AVX-512 instructions to improve artificial intelligence task processing and new Intel Xe GPUs with 4: 4: 4 HEVC and VP9 codecs, plus display support on up to 3 4K displays at 60Hz.