Amazon begins releasing exercise tracking feature for Echo Buds

Just over a year ago, Amazon officially announced its Echo Buds, which hit the market with Bose noise reduction and voice command support for Alexa, the company’s virtual assistant. , integrated into smart products. company house, like Echo Dots and Echo Show, for example.

Now, Jeff Bezos’ company has started releasing a new feature for the headphones, which will be aimed at those who use the accessories while exercising. The new feature of Echo Buds will allow users to monitor physical activity with headphones. All data can be monitored and managed by the Alexa app, available for iOS and Android.

The feature – which has been tested since last year – allows the user to measure the number of steps they have taken, see how many calories have been burned, in addition to having an estimate of the speed and distance covered in a run or walk.

To start using the feature, simply open the Alexa app on your phone and open the account settings. Then just click on “Exercise” and set a profile. To check the status, just browse the “devices” section of the app and click on “Echo Dots”. Additionally, to start exercise recordings during a workout, the user can give a voice command to the headset, such as “Alexa, start exercise”.

It is important to point out that, at the moment, Amazon does not officially sell the Echo Buds in Brazil and, at the moment, there is no forecast for the arrival of accessories in our country.