macOS what is the best antivirus?

AV-Test publishes its latest benchmarking study to determine the best antivirus for macOS. Although Apple is currently rolling out “Big Sur,” this new research is focused on Catalina.

macOS is an operating system that is becoming increasingly popular with hackers. It becomes a breeding ground for many viruses. The number of malware for Macs continues to grow.

Accurate AV test

“In the past two years, the number of malware recorded by AV-TEST has ranged from 50,000 to 100,000. The year 2020 is not over and that number is already 700,000.”

In September 2020, the laboratory analyzed protection suites for individuals and solutions for companies. MacOS Catalina version 10.15 served as the platform. The 5 tested protection suites for private users come from Avast, Avira, Bitdefender, NortonLifeLock and Trend Micro. Business solutions are developed by Bitdefender, FireEye, McAfee, Sophos and Symantec.

Each solution was tested against three categories: protection, performance, and use. The first focus is on malware detection and elimination. The performance criterion tries to determine the impact of the antivirus on the computer’s performance, that is, tries to note the slowdowns it causes. Finally, Use focuses on false positives. A product can achieve a total of 6 points in each category or, in the best case, a maximum of 18 points.

masOS, the best antivirals are …

For home users, the Avira, NortonLifeLock and Trend Micro protection suites achieve the highest possible score with 18 out of 18 points. Bitdefender is close behind with 17.5 points. Avast is in last place with 16.5 points.

For business solutions, we initially have two solutions. Sophos and Symantec earn 18 out of 18 points. McAfee is just behind with 17.5 points. Bitdefender and FireEye are at the bottom of the ranking with a final score of 15.5 points.

AV test explained

“In the protection category, all applicants must identify brand new malware that is specifically targeted at MacOS. With consumer goods, Avira, NortonLifeLock and Trend Micro are 100 percent successful. Avast makes some mistakes and only identifies 98.6 percent, Bitdefender only 97.3 percent of the malware.

When it comes to business solutions, McAfee, Sophos and Symantec achieve accuracy with 100 percent detection rates. FireEye’s product identified 98.6 percent of attackers, Bitdefender only 97.3 percent. “

Finally, AV-TEST also ran unrated tests that used macOS security products to detect Windows malware. The idea is that Macs and Windows PCs often work together in corporate computer networks, but also at home. Suddenly a Mac can serve as the base for a virus to spread.

“During additional testing, each product must identify and remove 1,400 Windows malware and sort through 3,300 APIs. On the Home User Suite side, products from Avast, Bitdefender and Trend Micro have identification rates of over 99 percent. Only Avira and NortonLifeLock achieve between 90 and 99 percent. On the enterprise solutions side, Bitdefender, Sophos and Symantec identify between 95 and 99 percent of attackers targeting Windows and APIs. FireEye and McAfee scores are significantly lower. “