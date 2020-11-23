Digital well-being: Google already allows the import of data from other services and devices to a mobile

Digital well-being is one of the most important resources for many people during the pandemic. A few days ago we announced new features of the app coming to Android system and now it already allows you to import data from other devices and services, allowing you to have monitoring even more effective health.

The new integration will be done through the Google Assistant, which will allow you to connect accessory services such as smartwatches and bracelets to your account. This way, sleep data, and much more to come, can be integrated so that you have better control over your health, after all of those devices become more and more precise and full of features.

As you can see above, Fitbit is the first service to integrate with digital assistant and wellness. The discovery was made by the Android Police website, which reported the new feature, which for now only allows you to import sleep data.

According to the source, it will soon be possible to import much more data and other brands, which will make the function even more interesting, especially for athletes and people with chronic diseases like high blood pressure, for example. To consult, just say, “How was my sleep last night?” and the wizard will present the collected data.