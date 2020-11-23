For Windows 7 and Chrome, Google is announcing updates by 2022

Google just announced that Chrome for Windows 7 will be retired on January 15, 2022. After this date, no maintenance will be offered for this version.

Windows was officially retired in January 2020. Microsoft no longer supports this operating system. Obviously, users are no longer affected by security updates. The goal is to get latecomers to take over Windows 10.

However, given the current situation, Google takes a slightly less radical position. In a recent statement, the company reiterates its desire to have its Chrome browser support this environment. One day or another it will have to be given up, but for now it is still a few months before the fateful date. It has been postponed to January 15, 2022. This is an extension of 6 months as it is known that the first meeting has been scheduled for July 2021.

The reason is simple. The task of Windows 7 takes time and the global health crisis is of no avail. Many IT administrators are forced to work remotely, making the move to Windows 10 difficult.

Windows 7, a market share of around 20%

The search giant explains that it wants to help all users with extended maintenance of Chrome. On this subject Max Christoff, Director of Engineering at Chrome.

“Based on an assessment of the current situation and based on feedback from our valued corporate customers, Chrome is extending support for Windows 7 at least until January 15, 2022. This is an extension of 6 months compared to our previous date on July 15, 2021. We will continue to evaluate the terms and conditions for our corporate customers and notify other changes in the future. “

He adds

“With this expanded support, businesses with ongoing upgrades can be assured that their users who stay on Windows 7 will continue to enjoy the security and productivity benefits of Chrome.”

Windows 7 is still part of the IT landscape. The latest figures show a market share of around 20%.