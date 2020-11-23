Countries want to extend partial lockdown until December 20

Berlin (dpa) – The extension of the partial foreclosure in Germany until shortly before Christmas is as good as it is certain.

Federal state ministers and presidents agreed that measures limited to the end of November should initially be continued across the country until December 20, as the dpa learned from participants. A final decision is expected to be taken during consultations between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the federal states on Wednesday.

If the partial lockdown was extended, restaurants, leisure and cultural establishments closed since early November remained. The extension of the measures aims to significantly improve the corona situation.

Discussions also focused on tighter contact restrictions for private meetings and possibly an expanded mask requirement in schools. It remained unclear whether anti-corona measures should still be extended for 14 days from December 20 if the infection rate does not drop significantly – or whether the course will be discussed again in mid-December. . It also remained open if there would be any exceptions for areas with low infection counts.

The deliberations of the premiers lasted four and a half hours. We talked about good deliberations. Around noon on Tuesday, negotiations will resume between the heads of the state chanceries and the head of the chancellery, Helge Braun (CDU). It is expected that a document will be drafted later today, on the basis of which a consultation with Merkel will take place on Wednesday.

According to dpa information, skepticism has been expressed in national circles as to whether the Chancellor would be happy with the countries’ proposals. In those circles, the federal government was expected to want to impose tougher requirements for school regulations and Christmas requirements that federal states are unwilling to resolve.

In the most recent deliberations a week ago, Merkel failed with a proposal for additional restrictions and regulations on contact in schools due to veto from federal states.

In a document which served as a basis for the deliberations and which was available to the DPA, it was said that the corona numbers had stabilized at a high level. But the all-clear cannot be given for a long time. “Because the number of infections is still too high in many places. The hoped-for trend reversal could not yet be achieved in November, so far only a “sideways trend” has been observed. “

Merkel wants to make a government statement in the Bundestag on Thursday after consultations with the states, as government spokesman Steffen Seibert announced.

The federal government had previously pledged to extend November aid to provide financial support to businesses affected by the closures, as well as solo freelancers like artists, if the partial lockdown is extended. It will probably cost billions more.

Over the weekend, federal and state level politicians had already prepared citizens for an extension of contact restrictions that initially applied until the end of November.

The Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff (CDU), stressed on Monday that the heads of state of the states agreed that there was no time for the easing: “We therefore advocate an extension of the lock -out partial “.

Like Haseloff, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) campaigned for the restrictions on contact on Christmas days and at the end of the year to be relaxed.

So far, no uniform line has emerged among federal state premiers on the issue of a blanket ban on the sale of New Year’s Eve kiosks, as participants in the deliberations said. It was stressed that decisions are not expected to be made until Wednesday during federal and state deliberations. As a result, a ban on fireworks on New Year’s Eve in some public places was discussed.

The controversial proposals were listed in the document, which served as the basis for Monday night’s deliberations. On the one hand, it was said that at the end of the year the sale, purchase and lighting of fireworks were prohibited, in particular to relieve emergency and auxiliary personnel, to keep free health system capacities and to avoid larger groups.

As an alternative, it was said that at the end of the year it was recommended to forgo New Year’s fireworks. The use of pyrotechnics is prohibited in busy squares and streets in order to avoid larger groups. Local authorities should determine the squares and streets concerned.

Union-led federal states had previously spoken out against a New Year’s Eve sales ban, unlike the SPD states.