Disney Plus: WandaVision has new images released ahead of series premiere

rej November 23, 2020

This Monday (23), other images from the WandaVision series were released. The production of the Disney Plus streaming platform stamped the cover of Empire magazine and showed unpublished material in the publication.

As you can see below, the recordings show how the work will portray the Scarlet Witch (Elisabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in everyday life, outside of the actions that appeared on the big screen.

The WandaVision series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and portray the two superheroes in a more peaceful routine, until other threats start to emerge again.

Another interesting point highlighted by Kevin Feige at Empire will be the exploration of the powers of Wanda Maximoff. Until then, although everyone knows he is very powerful, the limits of his ability have not yet been fully shown in the films released so far.

“If you look at the Infinity Saga, I don’t believe a single person has faced more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff. And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff. And no one has such an indefinite and untapped set of powers as Wanda Maximoff. So it looked like something worth exploring after Ultimatum. Who else knows these powers? Where do they come from? “

Kevin feige

President and Creative Director of Marvel Studios

