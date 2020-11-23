Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may be the only model in the lineup with curved screen, leaked dots

The year 2020 is finally coming to an end, and with it the rain of rumors about the flagship products of 2021 is already in full swing. Samsung is one of the main targets for the leaks, with high expectations from consumers for the Galaxy S21 range. It’s almost certain that we’ll see the launch of the new South Korean handsets with the Snapdragon 875 and the Exynos 2100, and it’s even possible that we will see the arrival of S-Pen support in the S series of smartphones of the Mark.

Now, new leaks obtained by the Android Headlines website reinforce some of the Samsung flagship rumors circulating the internet. Two images of “dummy phones,” metal models used by case makers to produce accessories for specific devices, taken from the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra show some design details of the three devices.

Apparently, Samsung should follow the strategy seen in the Galaxy Note line and make the S21 Ultra the only top model in the S family. In the images, only one model offers curved edges on the screen, while the other two adopt flat screens. A newly approved patent from the company already indicated this situation, with the screens of the most basic models to be called “Samsung Blade”.

The differentiated camera module, which occupies the entire upper left corner of the rear, also seems to be confirmed. Sadly, spec info was never released in the new leak, but previous rumors have already detailed some of the points we can expect from the line.





The S21 Ultra is believed to adopt Samsung’s new 108MP HM3 sensor, along with a 5,000mAh battery and laser autofocus technology. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus are expected to retain much of the specifications of their predecessors, with the exception of the chipset. As a result, we’ll have 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch displays, as well as 4000mAh and 4800mAh batteries, respectively.