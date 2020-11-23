First loss of the season for Osnabrück: bankruptcy against Nuremberg

Osnabrück (dpa) – VfL Osnabrück received their first defeat of the season in the 2nd Bundesliga and missed the new jump to second place. Lower Saxony lost on Monday night at home to 1. FC Nürnberg with 1: 4 (0: 3).

For the Franconians, on the other hand, it was only their second win of the season after five games without a win, which saw “Club” move up to tenth place in the table. Manuel Schäffler (25th minute, 71st), Fabian Nürnberger (29th) and Felix Lohkemper (43rd) scored the goals for the guests. In the 90th minute, Sebastian Kerk scored Osnabrück’s consolation goal from a penalty kick.

“The boys yearned for such a sense of accomplishment,” said Nuremberg trainer Robert Klauss, but cautioned against further developmental milestones: “We are still a long way from where we want to be. We didn’t play a perfect game for over 90 minutes. “

In contrast, the Osnabrückers bowed their heads. “It was a used day today,” Kerk said. Goalkeeper Philipp Kühn said the team lacked bite and greed. “At some point it’s time for everyone to lose a game. Then we better put the lid on once and then tighten up again in the next game, ”said the goalkeeper.

Nuremberg coach Klauß had hoped ahead of the game that his side would be at least an underdog in the table. And indeed, its players were ahead of the previous surprise team of the season from the start. In the fourth minute, Pascal Köpke, injured a little later, had a good chance to take the lead, but failed because of Osnabrück goalkeeper Philipp Kühn.

The guests had the game under control at all times and rightly took the lead in the 25th minute. After a great preparatory work by Enrico Valentini, Schäffler was there in the middle. On the other hand, there was almost nothing to do with VfL. A header from Maurice Trapp (13th) – that was all the hosts had to offer.

And Nuremberg used the purple whites’ blackout to decide the game before the break. Unlike the previous five games, when the Franks lost a lead, this time they remained stable. After a serious error from Bashkim Ajdini and Lohkemper from Osnabrück, Nürnberger secured a reassuring lead at half-time.

At the start of the second half, Osnabrück coach Marco Grote tried to give his side’s actions a boost with three changes. But it also failed on this dismal evening from Osnabrück’s point of view. VfL didn’t have any significant chances and they deserved their first loss of the season. Schäffler clarified everything with his second goal around 20 minutes before the end.