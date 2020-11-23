Pegatron confirms initial investment of $ 150 million in factories in India

Last week we saw here that Apple’s major suppliers were expanding production outside of China, which is also partly related to the conflict between China and the United States.

Among the partners that have been mentioned here, we have confirmation that plate maker Pegatron has announced its first investment move for the construction of factories in India, valued at the equivalent of $ 150 million, which is something around R 816 million dollars in the current conversion.

According to the Economic Times, the plant is expected to start production in the second half of 2021 or early 2022, and is expected to be invested in the country within the next two years, officially confirmed by Liao Syh-jang, CEO of Pegatron, at a conference. investors last week.

A notable point about this trip to operate in India is that this timeline may already take into account delays related to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), which has helped delay the company’s plans, which had difficulty for his team to visit Parents.

Additionally, there was good news for Pegatron as well, revealing that the company had received approval from the Indian government to take advantage of a manufacturing incentive program worth between 4% and 6% of the cost of each device. made in the country.

In the opposite direction, however, the company is currently barred from entering into new contracts with Apple (which appears to be the second best customer in its partner catalog) due to the violation of labor law, which directly attacks the rules. of Apple consciously and acting to hide the acts in question.

Despite this ban, the company is trying to overturn the ban on new business by citing the implementation of strong safeguards before proceeding with new business.