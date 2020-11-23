It’s already available! F1 2020 begins free testing of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players

Following last year’s success, the F1 2020 successor is now available for free testing for gamers on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. The trial version can be downloaded from this Monday (23), with some of the content that the full game offers.

Highlights of the Free Edition are the My Team mode and the return of the split screen for competitive games. There is still the introduction of the new accessible steering. The launch video – dubbed by creator TommyT999 – can be seen below:

The F1 2020 trial version of My Team will allow players to build the squad, with the choice of a Formula 2 teammate. It will be possible to compete side by side during the first race weekend in Australia .

Additionally, there is the option of split-screen racing on the Austrian Red Bull Ring, in addition to the relaxed riding mode options.

“The free trial version of F1 2020 offers something for all racing fans with the inclusion of My Team, occasional driving and split screen. Whether you are an avid F1 fan who has never played before, or you are a veteran player, you will have a lot to enjoy.

Lee mather

Director of the Codemasters F1 franchise game

F1 2020, in its full version, has been available since July 6 this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC – via Steam – and Google Stadia platforms.

