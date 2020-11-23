With Sony, Xiaomi and more! Qualcomm formalizes the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 for December 1

After confirming that its next major event will be in December, Qualcomm has just made official all the details of the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020, an annual event where the company discusses the multiple segments in which it operates and in particular shows news from the Snapdragon family of chips.

This year, the Tech Summit is going a different way: Presentations and lectures will be fully digital, broadcast to the press and the public through Qualcomm’s official website, the manufacturer’s YouTube channel, and posts on the company’s Twitter profile.

Plans Nov 11

Economy and Market Nov 11

The event will be chaired by Qualcomm President Christiano Amon and promises to feature news on “the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G mobile platform”. The highly anticipated Snapdragon 875 should finally be presented, alongside the more modest sibling Snapdragon 775.

According to the leaks, the Snapdragon 875 arrives equipped with ARM’s new Cortex-X1 core, which should guarantee big performance gains over the previous chipset, in addition to being the first manufactured in 5nm from the company. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 775 does not yet have confirmed details, but it could debut with the return of Sony’s Xperia Compact line.

Qualcomm has also confirmed the participation of some of the tech giants, who will showcase some of the news that will hit the market in the coming months. Operators Verizon and NTT DOCOMO will further unveil their plans to expand 5G mmWave and fixed mobile access connection (FWA), a 5G broadband method already in use in Brazil.

Sony Mobile will provide information on its gaming initiatives with the Xperia line. OnePlus will also participate, detailing its partnership with Epic Games to improve Fortnite on smartphones. Finally, Xiaomi will celebrate its partnership with Qualcomm and is expected to reveal a new device.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 takes place December 1-2 and can be followed on Qualcomm’s website, Twitter, or the company’s official YouTube channel.