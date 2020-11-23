official! Deadpool 3 has started pre-production to insert a character into the MCU

After so much wait, Deadpool is set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut soon. The third feature film of “Mercenário Tagarela” saw its pre-production confirmed, with the hiring of new writers.

The two responsible for Deadpool 3 will be sisters Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin. They – famous for the animation of Bob’s Burgers – will be responsible for putting Ryan Reynolds’ ideas on paper.

As you can see above, the writers’ arrival was heralded with an illustration of Bob’s Burgers and a two-sword emoji – a reference to the anti-hero’s weapons – in a post on the official Twitter account of the franchise.

Now the question is about the age classification of the future title. As well as being the first FOX-sponsored franchise to make it into the MCU, there is concern that the character shies away from the more family-oriented Disney artwork style.

It wouldn’t be new if two versions of the film were released, as well as Deadpool 2: one full of violence and more “dirty mouth”, and another aimed at the whole family.

Regardless of the Marvel bosses’ decision, the character’s entry into the studio’s Cinematic Universe could open the door to the debut of other heroes, like the mutants of the X-Men.

So, what are your expectations for the Deadpool 3 movie, with the MCU premiere of “Mercenário Tagarela”? Share your opinion with us!