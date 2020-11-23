Premier League welcomes partial fan return announced

London (AP) – Premier League clubs are delighted at the prospect of partial return of supporters to football stadiums.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that up to 4,000 spectators will again be able to be admitted to sporting events from December 2. “Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and we therefore welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement today that supporters are returning for the first time since March, albeit in small numbers,” wrote the Association de la League on its website.

After league games were put on hold due to the corona pandemic in early March, the Premier League had only played ghost games since its restart on June 19. According to the Premier League, the goal is still to work with the government to raise attendance figures to a higher level. “Until this is possible, many supporters will not be able to participate in the matches and our clubs will continue to play matches with financial losses,” the league association wrote.

Boris Johnson had announced England’s return to an alert level system with regional corona restrictions for early December after a four-week partial lockdown. “We will return to a regional approach with different stages – and introduce the most stringent measures where Covid is most present,” the British Prime Minister said.

Which regions are classified into which of the three levels of risk – medium, high or very high – should be announced during the week. However, it has already been said that more regions must first be classified at a higher level.

In the past seven days, the number of corona cases per 100,000 UK residents was 238.