Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy M31 from R $ 1499

The manufacturer is known for launching its high-value devices, which tend to drop over time. The Galaxy M31, however, has just opposed this custom by going through its first promotion on the very day of its launch.

The device can now be found for R $ 1,499 in cash at Americanas. Unfortunately, the promotion does not include buyers who prefer to split the amount, for which the total amount of R $ 1,666 will be charged, which can be split up to 12 interest-free installments through the Ame app.

Available in three colors (blue, black or pink), the new Samsung intermediary impresses with its 6000 mAh tank, which makes it the device with the largest battery ever offered by the brand in Brazil. Another strong point is its sale exclusively online, which allows the practice of more competitive prices, as you can see from today’s promotion.