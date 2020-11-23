Coronavrus: American scientists develop RT-PCR tests with a 3D printer

One of the most widely used tests to detect the new coronavirus in patients is RT-PCR, which indicates whether the person is infected at the exact time of collection of the material, through the so-called swab in the nasal passages. and oral. Now, researchers have created a way to generate these rods using a 3D printer.

Scientists from the Department of Radiology at the University of South Florida (USF) have already applied the invention in a first clinical trial. In addition, a number of products were printed and shipped for use in various locations around the world.

According to the institution’s radiology department director of 3D clinical applications, Summer Decker, hospitals around the world have received the three-dimensional files of the product to be printed directly at these locations.

“To date, USF Health has printed over 100,000 NP 3D flexible rods, and hospitals around the world have used our 3D files to print tens of millions of rods for use at the point of care.”

Summer Decker

Director of 3D Clinical Applications, Department of Radiology, USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and Tampa General Hospital

The swab in its definitive edition was created with FormLabs printers and surgical grade resin. In total, printing the rods can take up to 15 hours, depending on the equipment. Then they should be disinfected with isopropyl alcohol and inspected for any defects, until they can reach the kit to perform RT-PCR.

Efficiency

The three-dimensional printed rods achieved efficacy tested with flocked swabs in three locations in 291 patients aged 14 to 94 years. Evaluations have shown a similar result between the two types. In other words, there is no loss of performance from the floc to 3D printing.

The USF has now filed for a provisional patent for the product. The institution also distributed the files and clinical data free of charge to hospitals, clinics and companies in the sector.

What did you think of the USF’s initiative to create flexible rods on 3D printers? Comment with us!