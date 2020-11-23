Joe Biden occupies the first key positions in his cabinet

Washington (AP) – The US president-elect on Monday appointed the first candidates for key positions in his future government. The return of former Secretary of State John Kerry as special climate envoy to the National Security Council comes as a surprise.

The appointment of Cuban exile Alejandro Mayorkas as Minister of Internal Security is also a clear message. As previously reported, the Foreign Office is due to take over Biden’s longtime foreign policy adviser Antony Blinken.

As Biden works to form a government, outgoing President Donald Trump still refuses to accept his electoral defeat and continues to oppose the court. In the important state of Pennsylvania, his lawyers on Monday appealed the verdict of a weekend judge who dismissed their lawsuit against the election results.

Kerry, 76, will also benefit from his experience as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2013 to 2017 in the field of climate. Biden wants to bring the United States back into the Paris climate agreement, which Trump left. He also wants America to assume world leadership in the fight against global warming.

“America will soon have a government that will treat the climate crisis as the most serious national security threat it poses,” Kerry wrote in a tweet. “I am proud to work with the president-elect, our allies and the young leaders of the climate movement to tackle the crisis as the president’s climate commissioner.”

Mayorkas, 60, was born in Cuba. His parents left the country a little later after Fidel Castro came to power. Among other things, he was a prosecutor in California and was already Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security during Barack Obama’s second term. The department plays a central role, among other things, in dealing with illegal immigration at the border with Mexico and with people in the country without documents.

Blinken is a supporter of multilateral cooperation and the international nuclear deal with Iran. The 58-year-old was Deputy Secretary of State from 2015 to 2017 and has advised Biden for almost 20 years: from 2009 to 2013 he was Biden’s national security adviser when he was vice president under Barack Obama. Blinken was previously chief of staff to the Senate.

Biden wants to realign his country’s foreign policy. During the election campaign, he vowed to solidify relations with allies around the world and to bring the United States back into international agreements. Unlike outgoing President Donald Trump, he also wants to continue working with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Biden appoints Jake Sullivan, 43, for the key post of National Security Advisor to the White House. Sullivan, a close confidant of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, also served in the State Department and, from 2013, served as Biden’s National Security Advisor as vice president. The national security adviser has traditionally played an important role in presidential leadership in shaping foreign and security policy.

Diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield, 68, will become US Ambassador to the United Nations. She worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for 35 years, most recently as Minister for Africa from 2013 to 2017. In addition, Avril Haines would be the first woman at the head of the intelligence services (DNI) to coordinate the various US intelligence agencies.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield was not known to all Western diplomats at United Nations Headquarters in New York when the first rumors started. However, the first positive signals came from Security Council circles: the 68-year-old is an experienced professional diplomat with many years of expertise, including with the United Nations, and a particular focus on Africa. This makes them ready for immediate action when an appointment is made. Many diplomats at the UN see sitting US Ambassador and Trump donor Kelly Craft a bad choice due to a lack of diplomatic experience.

Biden had promised a government as diverse as the country. All of the cabinet members appointed by Biden, including Blinken and Thomas-Greenfield, have yet to be confirmed by the Senate. Republicans currently have a slim majority. Majority ratios could change due to two rounds of voting in the state of Georgia in early January.