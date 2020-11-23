Apple could be involved in lobbying against law that prevents forced labor in China

Apple has been embroiled in a number of controversies in recent months. The Cupertino giant is at war with Epic Games over restrictive App Store policies, has agreed to pay more than $ 100 million to end investigations into declining performance on older iPhones and has even been told by Procon due to the removal of chargers from the iPhone 12 family cases.

Apple is on the verge of winning another scandal in its collection if the latest information from the Washington Post and The Information is confirmed. According to the publications, Apple was involved in a lobbying program with other giants to prevent the sanction of a US law against forced labor in China.

Curiosity 20 nov.

Economy and Market Nov 22

Called the “Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law,” or the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law, the law imposes sanctions against companies that purchase products from China’s Xinjiang region without proving that their origin is is free from forced labor.

The site is recognized by a crisis between the Chinese and Uyghurs, Muslims of Turkmen origin who inhabit the area, with estimates indicating more than a million of them are in detention camps in working conditions strength.





Apple, Coca-Cola, Costco, Patagonia and other large companies are reportedly acting through third parties to reverse approval of the text, which is expected to reach the president in the coming days. The group would mainly focus on textile manufacturing and technology activities.

“Apple is committed to ensuring that everyone in our supply chain is treated with dignity and respect. We abhor forced labor and support the goals of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law. a spokesperson for the company told the Washington Post. “We share the committee’s goal of eliminating forced labor and strengthening US laws, and we will continue to work with them to achieve it.”