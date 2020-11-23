Free! Tomb Raider Reloaded announced by Square Enix for Android and iOS

This Monday (23), Square Enix announced the Tomb Raider Reloaded game for mobile devices. The action game will launch for Android and iOS platforms in 2021.

The title that will have the heroine Lara Croft was developed by Emerald City Games. In addition, the companies released a trailer for how the game will be. Take a look below:

As you can see, unlike other works in the franchise already known to the public, this time the protagonist has been portrayed with a design that looks more like animation than something realistic.

Another strong point has been confirmed by the publisher: the game can be downloaded for free. In other words, the trend is that while they are used for free, players should have in-game purchase options or even advertisements, to make availability available for free. But the form of monetization has yet to be revealed.

In this first moment, Square Enix preferred to keep the mystery and no longer reveal details of gameplay or story. The trend is that new information will be released in the coming months.

Tomb Raider Reloaded will arrive on mobile devices – likely, through the official Google Play Store and the App Store – in 2021 – the day and month have yet to be released. It should be remembered that the already consolidated Shadow of the Tomb Raider has even won a free trial version on major platforms since the end of last year.

What do you expect from the new game in the Tomb Raider franchise, now for mobile devices? Give us your opinion!