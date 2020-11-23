The meeting of Ribéry and Ibrahimovic broke out?

Rome (AP) – The meeting of the two football veterans Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Ribéry on the next day of the Italian Serie A threatens to explode.

Ribery had to be replaced in his Fiorentina’s 1-0 defeat to table neighbor Benevento Calcio on Sunday before. According to Fiorentina, doctors were able to rule out a serious injury to the right thigh. The 37-year-old’s state of health will be reassessed in the coming days.

Championship leader AC Milan’s Ibrahimovic is also threatened with a forced break. The 39-year-old Swede also suffered a thigh injury in the 3-1 win over SSC Napoli on Sunday, as the Ansa news agency reported. In the game, he put the Rossoneri on track for victory with his two goals at 1-0 and 2-0. According to Ansa, he could now miss the next two Europa League games against Lille OSC and Celtic Glasgow as well as the league game against Fiorentina due to his injury.