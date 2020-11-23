International

It took but arrived! Nokia 8.3 5G officially launched in Italy

rej November 23, 2020

Presented in March of the same year along with 3 other devices, the Nokia 8.3 5G officially confirmed its official availability on the Italian market that week, thus widening the choice of its consumers in the European country.

By integrating the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, which gives the device the ability to browse 5G networks, it comes in two versions, with 6/64 GB or 8/128 GB and a suggested price of 599 or 649 euros, i.e. between 3,864 and 4,187, respectively, in direct conversion.

In addition, the device offers a 6.81 “Full HD + IPS display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio, a hole in the screen aligned with the upper left corner to accommodate the 24MP front camera and a small chin. bottom, loaded brand logo printed in the center.

As for the rear, we have a quadruple set of cameras housed in a circular frame, being offered a main sensor from 64MP, an ultra-wide from 12MP and two other sensors from 2MP for macro and portrait mode.

The Nokia 8.3 5G is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.

rej

