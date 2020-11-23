Two-wheeled shootings: PUBG gets patch 9.2 with off-road motorcycles and more

After receiving patch 9.1 with a new mode that increases the FPS in the game, PUBG now gains another patch with several new features, among which one of the most notable are the new off-road motorcycles that are coming and promising to bring even more action to the game. Find out what is changing.

Starting with weapons, now their focus has been adjusted to ensure greater accuracy and by the way, headshots or famous headshots now do even more damage, so keep an eye out as the weight of defeat can come even faster with this patch which is coming to PC this time and to Xbox and PlayStation on November 26th.

As you can see above, off-road bikes have some notable advantages, such as being able to shoot while driving at high speeds, which means that we will definitely have two-wheeled shots in the game.

They’re fast enough that you can switch from one side of the map to the other in just a few minutes with acceleration of up to 130 km / h. In addition, it is possible to perform risky maneuvers and tight turns with ease if you have enough control.