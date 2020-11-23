This Thanksgiving Can Turn Positively The Financial Stability After COVID 19 Of Many Healthcare Companies | Thanksgiving Offer for Physicians, DME Suppliers, Medical Billing Companies

The first phase of COVID-19 was very terrific and unimaginable since it led to losing of thousands of lives and how several healthcare companies were hit revenue wise. The fate of many solo practitioners, medical practices, DME supplying companies, small-size medical billing companies, and several other healthcare workers went to extreme down.

Many small and mid-size companies struggled even running their operations and addressing claims related concerns. The unfortunate thing is many companies were forced to shut down due to no income generated during the pandemic.

Identifying the priceless efforts and services rendered by the entire healthcare industry and as a token of appreciation, 24/7 Medical Billing Services has introduced exceptional offers that definitely will save a huge amount to every other in the healthcare industry this ThanksGiving month.

The company and its team in a way of thanking the whole healthcare industry, is offering it in a more unique manner and want to be the upper hand in supporting these practices boost their revenue and become happier, with the expert medical billing services provided by the company.

New registrants during this Thanks Giving gets a 20% discount on the first 3 invoices and additionally, these healthcare companies and practices get the following free services as an extended benefit:

Free Credentialing Services

Free AR Audit

Free Coding Reviews

The company says that it is no doubt that these offers will be an astounding support to healthcare companies which are struggling to uplift their revenue even now and for practices and solo practitioners whose billing process was totally messed with the increased number of patients during the first phase of COVID-19.

The CEO of 24/7 Medical Billing Services, Mr.Hariharasudan says that the ThanksGiving offer looks promising and the company’s primary intention is to get this offer availed by maximum practices. This offer definitely be a game changer to companies that were established before the first phase of COVID-19 and helps in uplifting their revenue extensively.

24/7 Medical Billing Services is one of the leading medical billing service providers in the USA and has more than a decade experience dealing with accurate claims submission & denials management and an expert in revenue management cycle. It offers a wide range of medical billing services and writes a new meaning for medical billing and coding in the books of healthcare.

Healthcare companies those who want to enhance their revenue and streamline their operations with effective medical billing services, this Thanks Giving offer will be a non-denying opportunity. This offer will be valid only till 30th of November 2020 &those who are interested can grab this with a simple registration process. 24/7 Medical Billing Services also believes that smartly functioning healthcare companies will definitely become our new clients and experience a new season in medical billing and coding.

Media Contact –

Hari Sudan, Media Relations,

24/7 Medical Billing Services,

16192 Coastal Hwy,

Lewes, DE – 19958

Tel: + 1 -888-502-0537

Email – info@247medicalbillingservices.com

Website – www.247medicalbillingservices.com