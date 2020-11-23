Turkey forces an end to German control

Berlin / Ankara (dpa) – Turkey is causing serious new tensions with Germany and the EU despite the threat of sanctions.

According to the Bundeswehr, Ankara forced the end of a German navy mission to control the UN arms embargo against Libya on Sunday. Strong criticism has come from the Bundestag. In Brussels, it was reported that the upcoming EU summit on December 10-11 will discuss possible additional punitive measures against Turkey.

According to the operational command, German soldiers boarded a suspicious freighter about 200 kilometers north of the Libyan city of Benghazi on Sunday evening to check the cargo. A little later, however, Turkey, as the flag state, vetoed the search of the container ship. The German soldiers then had to cancel the mission.

In order to avoid the risk of returning to the frigate “Hamburg” at night, they however remained on board the “Rosaline A” until sunrise. The crew of the Turkish container ship were cooperative throughout the mission, he said.

Whether the NATO country Turkey used its veto option against research because “Rosaline A” actually had weapons or other prohibited goods on board was unclear at first. . It is also conceivable that they simply wanted to express their resistance to the European operation “Irini”, considered partisan, and in which the Bundeswehr soldiers were deployed.

This could also be supported by the fact that the boarding order was given by the Greek commander of Operation Irini. Due to Turkish gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, the relationship between Ankara and Athens is currently extremely strained. Along with Cyprus, Greece also ensured that new sanctions against Turkey were discussed at the EU summit in December.

In Ankara, criticism of Turkey’s actions was dismissed. Turkish news agency Anadolu reported that “Rosaline A” had loaded only relief supplies. According to their account, the German soldiers boarded without permission, which security circles called an “illegal act,” he said. The Turkish ship had to endure hours in extreme weather conditions before it could continue to Libya.

The operational command in Potsdam, however, said Turkey had been informed of plans to search the vessel and had not responded for four hours. According to the rules of engagement, this was considered a silent approval for boarding.

The EU has launched the arms embargo control operation due to the civil war in Libya since the overthrow of longtime leader Muammar al-Gaddafi in 2011. Government troops are backed by Turkey, their opponent, General Khalifa Haftar, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Russia. More recently, the warring parties agreed to a ceasefire at the end of October. However, it is not certain that this holds.

In September, the occupation of the German frigate “Hamburg” discovered kerosene under an arms embargo during the inspection of an oil tanker from the United Arab Emirates. In addition, EU sanctions have recently been imposed on companies that have supplied ships, planes or other logistics for the transport of war material. Specifically, these are three companies from Turkey, Jordan and Kazakhstan. By sanctioning companies from several countries, the EU has also wanted to make it clear that it does not only want to prevent arms deliveries to the Libyan government, as Turkey claims, but not to the opposing militia leader Haftar.

For Germany, France and Italy, a solution to the Libyan conflict is also important as the chaotic conditions favor the trade of smugglers who bring migrants illegally across the Mediterranean to Europe.

On Monday, the Bundestag sharply criticized Turkey’s actions. FDP politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann called on Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) to take a stand immediately. “It is absurd that Turkey tries again and again to obstruct the control of its ships,” criticized the spokesperson for the defense policy of the FDP parliamentary group. “If we let that happen, we can end the mission.”

Leftist politician Sevim Dagdelen demanded that following the events, the federal government finally stopped arms exports to Turkey and all other “Libyan arsonists”.

Shortly before, it became known that the German arms industry had been exporting warships or parts worth 1.5 billion euros to Turkey for them since 2004.

These arms deliveries are now very controversial due to the conflict between Greece and Turkey, NATO partners, over natural gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean. So far, the federal government has only prevented the export to Turkey of weapons that could be used in the Syrian war. Goods destined for the “maritime sector” will continue to be approved and exported.

A few weeks ago, the government of EU partner Greece called on Germany to extend the export ban to warships. This applies in particular to the construction of six Class 214 submarines, which are being assembled in Turkey with the major participation of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.