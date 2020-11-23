Samsung postpones closure of last LCD factory after high demand for technology

As much as Samsung wants to get rid of LCD technology and bet heavily on OLED, market sources say the company has postponed its shutdown schedule due to increased demand for this type of display:

The pandemic ended up increasing the number of products launched with an LCD screen and this prompted Samsung to continue producing this type of display. The manufacturer has already notified its partners of the extension of the deadline.

Although it has not completely shut down its last LCD screen factory, Samsung continues to negotiate the sale of equipment and machinery. The intention is that the buyer will be selected by mid-February 2021 for subsequent delivery in March.

Factories that have not been sold must be converted to units to produce Quantum Dot panels. South Korea’s QD-OLED uses self-illuminating organic LEDs combined with a semiconductor crystal layer, Quantum Dot.