German handball women start EM preparation

Frankfurt / Main (AP) – The German national women’s handball team started in Frankfurt with 18 players in preparation for the ME in Denmark. The day before the first match on December 3 against Romania, the coaching staff must reduce the squad to 16 players.

“Due to various corona restrictions, players have had different training and playing loads over the past few weeks,” said national coach Henk Groener, according to the announcement. Therefore, the coaching team decided to start the preparation with a larger line-up.

After the cancellation of the co-organizers from Norway, the ME will be hosted only by the Danish Handball Association (DHF). The Danish government has now given the green light to this, as opposition party Venstre sports policy spokesman Sten Knuth wrote on Twitter. The Danish Ministry of Culture, responsible for sport, confirmed this to the Ritzau news agency.

The German team meet Romania, Norway and Poland in the preliminary round. The place is still open. Norway had withdrawn due to Corona’s current situation. A preparatory tournament in Bergen, in which the German team wanted to participate, was also canceled.