Honor V40 line may not bring HiSilicon Kirin 9000 chipset, rumored to be

Following this monitoring, we have the strengthening of information related to the equipment on board the device, being revealed by the Digital Chat Station on Weibo the information that the Honor V40 family will not bring the HiSilicon Kirin 9000, which could in part to have arrived because of the difficulty of manufacture thanks to the American embargoes.

With this, the suspicion that the line will bring at least one integrated Dimensity 1000 Plus is reinforced, allowing devices to be produced with a better margin compared to Huawei’s reliance on chipmaking.

It should also be remembered that recently we saw here that a new MediaTek chipset overtakes the Geekbench performing better than the Snapdragon 865 and the Dimensity 1000 Plus, it is not clear if this SoC could soon hit the market and Honor would benefit. by announcing something with it already included in the set.

Anyway, it is possible that in the coming weeks we will see more information regarding the new devices in the Honor V40 line, including its official launch when we can check which rumors will indeed be confirmed by the brand. .

So what are your bets for launches? Tell us in the comments!