Pictures with everything, the shopping list and other epic moments from “Comment le Bicho Mexe?”

It was promised. After returning the first weekend with the new state of emergency, Bruno Nogueira had already confirmed that he would come back the following weekend for another issue of “How is Bicho Mexe doing?” – improvised talk show created spontaneously during the first confinement, in the spring, when the vast majority of Portuguese returned home and the comedian began to share his thoughts through a series of rights on Instagram, to which several guests were joined.

Thus, this Friday and Saturday 20 and 21 November, Bruno Nogueira returned to live directly from his office, a glass of wine in hand, in front of his library – Sunday, as he had already been left on the air, there is no had no schedule, even for fans to “rest” before another week of work.

Due to the different restrictive measures in this renewal of the second state of emergency, given the differences between the municipalities, the comedian said it didn’t make much sense to continue with the weekly issues of “How’s Bicho Mexe? ” – and, basically, that you would see soon when it was time to come back.

If you haven’t been able to watch all of the consecutive hours this weekend or just want to remember some of the best moments from the past two days, check out this NiT guide. How did the animal move?

Um Quadros of everything, the orgasmic Satisfyer and the fridge of Filipe Melo

On Friday, Bruno Nogueira began his usual opening monologue by talking about the new controversy over the holding of the PCP congress, criticized André Ventura and his hypocrisy during the programming of the National Council of Chega for the same day after having criticized the The PCP (which meanwhile was unmarked, but had never been scheduled) and, of course, shouted about the third wave of the pandemic already anticipated by Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa – which could arrive in January or February. “It’s just that a person is in the middle of a second wave and cannot benefit from it,” Bruno Nogueira quipped.

The last few days have also been marked by the launch of Playstation 5 – and Sony has tried to send consoles to some people, including Bruno Nogueira, who wanted to thank and say that he would benefit from the containment of the “sperm in the orders”.

This weekend, we didn’t talk much about Paulo, Nuno Markl’s mysterious girlfriend, but the usual first guest of every issue of “How’s Bicho Mexe?” arrived with new themes. The first one? Your nails. Markl says he’s always used to gnawing at them. Inspired by his friend Filipe Melo, who recently abandoned this old custom, Markl agreed to stop biting his nails (which for the moment look like “stumps”, says Bruno Nogueira).

For this, he uses a rhino keychain, which is a kind of stress ball that tightens – and when that happens, a brown ball comes out of the animal’s tail. In addition, there was a bet. If Nuno Markl can’t stop biting his nails by the end of the year, he has to walk from Parede to Filipe Melo’s house, near the El Corte Inglés shopping center in Lisbon, and pay $ 45 €. If he succeeds, Filipe Melo has to do it. We look forward to further developments on this topic.

Then it was Markl’s turn to try out a device that is an automatic translator – just say a sentence and choose the language the device translates aloud. In fact, this is something the Google translator is already doing, but it allowed Bruno Nogueira and Nuno Markl to say vernacular-filled sentences and translate them into noble languages ​​like French or Italian. Daniela Melchior was invoked to suggest a phrase as well.

Then it was time to pick up the Satisfyer theme – the sex toy made to please the clitoris and which after a hilarious video by Bumba na Fofinha made its mark. Inês Aires Pereira received one from her companion. He shared his experience with the saying that a man can achieve female orgasm in 17 seconds – and later Beatriz likes to seem to also share his experiences with Satisfier Without Filters, in addition to Bumba na Fofinha herself.

There was still an attempt to call Bruno Nogueira’s mother, but the network did not help and so, once again, it was not possible to speak to her on Friday. So, he turned to the subject of sextoys and Bruno Nogueira summoned Nuno Lopes to talk about the synthetic rear that he received at home (and that he has not yet tried). Lopes guaranteed he really wanted to experiment, especially now that he’s in a more difficult and lonely phase – the actor also revealed he’s in rehearsal for João Canijo’s new film.

The best was booked for last. João Quadros appeared quite changed on the live – “You are in a place,” said Bruno Nogueira, while trying to contain a little embarrassment – which led to five minutes of surreal conversation, which only ended. by Quadros declaring himself to the mother of Nuno Markl.

Markl appeared on stage again for another of his famous karaokes – this time he performed Michael Sembello’s “Maniac,” which was so good that Bruno Nogueira even decided to leave the office. The fence, as usual, was in charge of Filipe Melo’s piano – but not before Pimpão showed the entire interior of his semi-empty refrigerator. Why not?

Nuno Markl’s glasses, Rita Blanco’s carnal dream and Bruno Nogueira’s mother’s shopping list

Hours after Prime Minister António Costa announced the new state of emergency measures, Bruno Nogueira reacted warmly, saying it was a huge mess – with different measures for several counties and for different days of the week. , including weekends and holidays.

In addition to criticizing the government’s communication, he again spoke about the PCP congress and Chega council, and found himself in the cultural sector event that took place this weekend in Campo Pequeno. Bruno Nogueira criticized the position of the government and other former leaders in relation to the cultural sector. He accused government officials of being able to pay attention to the region only because it has people they know – not because there is genuine concern and appreciation for the sector.

The most serious moment was interrupted when Rita Blanco was asked to recount the carnal and Platonic dream, spent in the middle of the desert of Morocco, which she had the night before (and which led to the end).

Then, one of the great moments of the weekend: finally, Bruno Nogueira’s mother got a stable internet connection for a conversation between mother and son. This quickly went to the shopping list Luisa wants Bruno to buy and take her home.

Toast, butter cookies, yoghurt (valid until December), Nestum honey, potatoes, olive oil, needle rice, bananas and milk chocolate make part of the elements that Bruno Nogueira noted for long minutes. The conversation was so natural that Bruno Nogueira’s mother quickly forgot that there were over 70,000 people watching. The audience this weekend reached 75,000 spectators at the height of the night.

Cut to Inês Aires Pereira, who, after a morning show on “Avenida Q”, and the revelation that she will be an actress in a new TVI project in the afternoon, still had time (and energy) to participate in “How come the You move?” “. Turns out her child was spending the night outside, and according to her (and Nuno Markl), Inês was slightly drunk and having fun with the lights changing color. He even ran around the house, in a moment of freedom because he didn’t have to avoid making noise so as not to wake his daughter.

Here, it was Nuno Markl’s turn to be summoned to the conversation. He quickly went to his current state of beauty – which Bruno Nogueira considers to be some sort of Benjamin Button. In other words, it started out as “a three day food rest in which the sauce is in that gelatinous state” and over the years that meat sauce has melted, becoming a mouthwatering meal. So that’s a compliment to Nuno Markl’s current appearance.

Markl recalled that in July 2021 he will be celebrating the 50th birthday and that he would like to throw a party with inflatables for adults – Bruno Nogueira wrinkled his nose, but quickly the theme returned to the two Bounce experiences, especially those of Markl. , who recounted how he was injured while diving on one of the trampolines in this Alfragide park.

Bruno Nogueira suggested to Markl to celebrate his 50th birthday madly at an exclusive party for eight or ten people in the middle of nowhere, like “in a house in Gerês” – and the idea of ​​being the one to throw the party. was in the air. Afterwards, Nuno Markl revealed that he had a second pair of glasses at home, which he had recently found, and wasn’t sure if he liked it or not.

The debate has begun. Bruno Nogueira has summoned Capicua, Beatriz Loves and Nuno Lopes to give their opinion on whether to use these second glasses or not – which gives him a certain lightness and matches the color of his hair and beard, although ‘they are slightly small, the findings said. And before Filipe Melo even finishes the session on Saturday, Beatriz likes revealed that she likes to take everything home in the locker room wherever she goes, small water bottles very useful for training bananas or towels doubles. Nothing escapes your hands.

“How is Bicho Mexe doing?” has a promised comeback, but still has no date – there is sure to be no shows for the next two weeks. Then, as always, you will see soon. The good news is that this Tuesday, November 24, the STO OPTO streaming service will launch, which will feature a documentary on the Christmas Special Edition – this happened in May, when it started to be suspicious – in which more than 170,000 people watched live as Bruno Nogueira and his company marched through the streets of Greater Lisbon towards Coliseu dos Recreios, with several epic moments along the way.