ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G gets launch date, teaser confirms design and specs

ZTE continues to expand its main line of mid-size smartphones in China. After the launch of the Blade 20 5G a few weeks ago and the new Blade 20 5G with Snapdragon and Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition, the company is already preparing the arrival of another version of the Blade range with the Blade 20 Pro 5G.

In a poster posted on the brand’s social media in China, ZTE confirms that the new smartphone will arrive with a design already widely used by the company, with a curved glass OLED screen on the sides and a drop-shaped notch, and also confirms some features of the model.

Although it has not confirmed the Blade 20 Pro 5G chipset, the name already confirms that the device will support next-gen mobile networks, and the image also indicates that the model will have a body of 7.9 mm thick and main camera with a resolution of 64 MP.

The Pro version is expected to arrive with a Snapdragon 765G processor, one of the main midrange chips today, in addition to offering a 4000mAh battery with as yet unknown fast charging and 6GB RAM variants with 128 GB of storage.

The model will be officially unveiled on November 30, Monday of next week, so more details on the device should emerge in the coming days.